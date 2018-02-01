Burgess Hill home to some of highest quality driving test takers

Burgess Hill is home to some of the highest quality driving test takers, a study has revealed.

The study, which combines data from Hastings Direct and the DVSA, has revealed that six of the top ten spots in the UK were earnt by southern English towns.

Burgess Hill is among those who achieved an impressive average total of 819 first time passes, with zero faults in 2016.

A spokesman said: “The UK driving test may have become easier over time, growing from a 44.2 per cent pass rate in 2008 to 47 per cent in 2016.

“Updates to the practical driving test have recently launched in December and drivers across the UK are certainly set to feel the effects.

“That’s why car insurance provider Hastings Direct has collated some unique information that could help nervous drivers better prepare for the dreaded day, whilst also sharing data on UK car buying trends once they’ve passed.”

If people want to pass their driving test first time with no faults, DVSA suggests they head to the South of England.

“This part of the country has earnt six of the top ten spots with the highest number of pass rates and zero faults in 2016,” said a spokesman.

“Whilst many teens and young adults like to delay test day, they should bite the bullet and take it as soon as possible.”

The study found age does not equal superior or more sensible driving, however it suggested older people have more difficulty passing than youngsters.

It also found that the most popular first car bought amongst young drivers in areas with the worst pass rates is a Ford Fiesta.

In contrast, the Vauxhall Corsa is the most popular for young drivers in areas with the highest pass rate.