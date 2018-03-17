Burgess Hill issue apology after Twitter account is hacked

Burgess Hill Town Football Club have apologised after their Twitter account was hacked and inappropriate messages were made public.

Around 1pm on Saturday, the club’s official Twitter account was hacked. The club said later that a series of inappropriate tweets/direct messages were sent from the account, as well as tweets being deleted, and all the accounts the club follow being unfollowed.

"The club has since regained full control of the account, and is ensuring robust security measures are in place, to ensure this never happens again," said a BHTFC statement.

"As a club, we pride ourselves on professionalism both on and off the pitch, and have made great strides over the past 12 months to increase our ‘professional reputation’, which has seen the success of the Aldridge/BHTFC Academy partnership, the employment of YOURINSTANTREPLAY for all match highlights, and improvements made to the club’s social media outlets and website.

"As a club, we extend our apologies to anybody who may have been affected by this act, and our main priority now, is to regain our professional reputation."

Town's day didn't get much better on the pitch - they lost 2-1 to Brightlingsea Regent in the Bostik premier, leaving them six points adrift at the bottom.