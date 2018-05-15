Burgess Hill Lions donate £2,000 to water project

Burgess Hill Lions have donated £2,000 to a water project.

The project provides rainwater harvesting systems and membrane filters in rural areas, so people can have safe drinking water.

Guest Rob Hoy was invited to talk about the project at the Hickstead Hotel on April 9.

After his presentation the Lions club donated the cash.

Tony Parris, secretary for Burgess Hill District Lions Club, said: “Just after this excellent presentation by Rob Hoy the club voted to make a donation of £2,000 to this very worthy cause.

“We saw pictures of nine-year-old children carrying canisters on their back weighing around 45lbs in weight.”

Mr Hoy said: “It was a pleasure to be invited by Alan Ranger and Tony Parris to speak at the Burgess Hill District Lions dinner meeting on April 9, at the Hickstead Hotel on my experiences in Rwanda since 2007 providing rainwater harvesting systems and membrane filters to enable people in rural areas to have safe drinking water.

“In summary I described the background to my visits, having worked for most of my career as a civil engineer for Southern Water, some of the challenges Rwanda has been through, the natural beauty of the country and some of the rainwater and filter projects I’ve undertaken in the last ten years in all five districts (north, south, east, west and Kigali districts).”