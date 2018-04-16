Burgess Hill Lions pay thanks to Book Den users

Members of Burgess Hill District Lions Club and volunteers who run the Book Den in Church Walk have paid thanks to everyone who has supported the shop over the past 25 years.

The first Book Den was opened in Church Walk by the Lions in 1993. It has since moved to a larger premises due to its success.

Town mayor Jacqui Landriani and Lions president Sarah Dorrington cutting the opening ribbon at the new premises in July last year. Picture: Steve Robards

Tony Parris, secretary for the Lions club, said: “The sale of second-hand books at very reasonable prices, commencing at 30p for young children and upwards from a £1 for adults has proved so successful, that larger premises were sought and consequently the current shop in Church Walk was opened in July last year.

“It is estimated that more than £500,000 has been raised from the Book Den takings and most of this money has been used for community and charity work in the Burgess Hill, Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks and surrounding villages.

“A small amount has been used to fund humanitarian work overseas.

“Our stock of books, jigsaws, CDs, DVDs, maps, postage stamps and vinyl are donated by the public.

“We also recycle spectacles, hearing aids and mobile phones (even broken ones) and chargers.

“The shop is open six days a week from 9.30am to 4pm. Vehicle access for deliveries to the rear of the shop is clearly marked off Crescent Way.

“Please continue to be generous with your donations and please keep buying our books.

“We intend trading from this shop for many years to come. Should you be interested in joining our Lions club then please ring 0845 8332706.”