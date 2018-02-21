Burgess Hill Lions to join Buckingham Palace celebration

Burgess Hill District Lions will be joining a celebration at Buckingham Palace to mark the 100th anniversary of Lions Clubs International.

The Lions’ patron, HRH, The Countess of Wessex G.C.V.O. will be hosting a reception at the palace next Wednesday (February 28), to help Lions clubs mark the milestone.

A spokesman said: “Lion president John Carter will be representing Burgess Hill District Lions Club and will be joining with members from across the British Isles at the Centenary Reception together with the organisations’ charity partners.

“Burgess Hill District Lions help the community through fundraising and events such as the Lions Book Den and Prostate Cancer Testing.

“Lions Clubs International support major projects that address diabetes, youth, the environment, hunger relief, childhood cancer and sight issues affecting communities throughout the world.”

Lion Phil Nathan MBE, chairman of the centenary celebrations for Lions clubs of the British Isles, added: “I am delighted that our patron, HRH The Countess of Wessex, has kindly agreed to host a reception at Buckingham palace to mark our 100-year anniversary. The reception is in recognition of the contribution made by Lions Clubs International and each individual Lion over the course of the past 100 years. We are indebted to The Countess for her encouragement and support.”