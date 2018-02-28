Burgess Hill litter pick event cancelled due to weather

A litter pick event in Burgess Hill which was scheduled for this Saturday has been cancelled due to the weather, Burgess Hill Town Council has said.

The event was being held as part of the nationwide Great British Spring Clean.

Residents had nominated various sites for a clean-up this Saturday and various groups in the town had volunteered to take part.

A spokesman for the town council said: “Unfortunately due to the adverse weather conditions the Great British Spring Clean events taking place this Saturday have been cancelled.”

Please note, we published a report on the event in this week’s Middy, but we were not told of the cancellation at the time of going to press.

For any queries about future events please contact the Help Point 01444 247726 or email council@burgesshill.gov.uk