Burgess Hill man among 12 new firefighters recruited

A Burgess Hill man is among 12 new firefighters who have been recruited by West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

Scott Cairncross was successful in a competitive recruitment process that run last year.

He will now embark on an intensive training course over the next 14 weeks, which is being conducted at Horley Fire Station.

During the course he and other trainees from across the county will receive a combination of practical and theoretical training to equip them with all of the skills and knowledge they need to ensure that they are able to serve and protect the communities of West Sussex.

Elements of the training will include water rescues, working at height, breathing apparatus training and community fire safety.

Neil Stocker, deputy chief fire officer, said: “Our new trainee firefighters have shown sheer determination after passing the hugely competitive application process, and this mind-set will stand them in good stead for their future careers as West Sussex community firefighters.

“I wish each and every one of them the very best of luck for the next 14 weeks and I look forward to seeing their hard work culminate and their Pass Out Parade!”

This is the fourth wholetime recruitment course within the fire service since the first course in eight years was announced in 2015.