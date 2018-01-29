Burgess Hill market closes due to drop in visitors

It was the last day of trading for the outdoor market stall holders at the Martlets Shopping Centre in Burgess Hill on Saturday, after many years of operation.

The fruit and vegetable stall will relocate to The Orchards in Haywards Heath this week, Burgess Hill Town Council has said.

A representative from the Martlets Shopping Centre said: “The market ceased trading on Saturday, January 27.

“Over recent months, visitor numbers to the market have dwindled, and despite efforts to increase these, there has been a steady reduction and the operators feel that the market is no longer viable.

“We’d like to thank Mark and his team for their dedication in providing Burgess Hill with a regular weekly market and wish them the best of luck in their future ventures.”

