Burgess Hill mum gives back to charities after organising hair cut fundraiser

A group of children have volunteered to donate hair to charity, after a Burgess Hill mum organised a fundraiser.

Natasha Penney has organised the event on Sunday, February 10 at Adastra in Hassocks, where ten children are getting their hair cut to donate to the Little Princess Trust.

Additional money which is also being raised will be donated CLIC Sargent and Forward Facing who have supported Natasha’s young son Seb who won his battle with cancer having been diagnosed at 18months old in 2015.

She said: “I have done some charity events previously and raised around £18,000 for various charities. I always support CLIC Sargent because they supported us so much when Seb was diagnosed and throughout his treatment plan.

“They put us up in home from homes which meant we could be together as a family, they provided travel warrants and car parking tickets so we did not have to worry about that extra cost.

Natasha explained that she chose the other charity, Forward Facing, because they offered Seb the opportunity and support to try new activities and gave him a chance to meet other children like him. Also at the event will be a disco hosted by Kirsty Durkan, a bouncy castle from Rainbow carpets and Esther Rose Featherstone from swoove fitness is putting on a free session.

Christine Roberts will also be making goodie bags for the children. There will also be a raffle and cake sale.

Natasha is currently still looking for sponsors for the event, as well as prices to be included in the raffle.