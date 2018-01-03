Burgess Hill nursing home found in breach of health care regulations

A nursing home in Burgess Hill has been told to improve by health watchdogs.

Firgrove Nursing Home in Keymer Road, which is privately-owned, had an unannounced expection from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) on September 21.

The report, which has since been published, found three breaches of regulations and further areas of practice that needed to improve.

It said: “Staff did not demonstrate a clear understanding of the requirements of the Mental Capacity Act 2005 and their responsibility to seek consent for care and treatment.

“Some people lacked capacity to make specific decisions, including consent for the use of certain equipment that restricted their movement.

“Decisions that had been made in their best interest had not been documented and reviewed in line with legislation and guidance. This was a breach of the regulations.

“People’s social needs were not being met and this meant that some people were at risk of social isolation.

“Some organised events were arranged with external performers but these were on an occasional basis.

“People did not have things to do throughout the day that were suitable for their needs, and relevant to their personal interests. This was a breach of the regulations.”

The report said people and their relatives said staff at the home were ‘kind and caring’ and people had developed positive relationships with staff who ‘knew them well and understood their needs’.

The report also said people were treated with dignity and respect and their privacy was maintained.

People were also supported to express their views about their care and support.

The care home was approached by the Middy for a comment.