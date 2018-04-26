Burgess Hill playground plans ‘taking shape’

Plans to renovate Worlds End Recreation Ground in Burgess Hill are ‘taking shape’, Mid Sussex District Council has said.

The council held a public consultation last year so parents and children could help with the design of a new playground.

A spokesman for the council said: “Our plans are now starting to take shape and we know the key features that will part of the new playground.

“The new equipment will have exciting play opportunities for children of all abilities and we will be providing a changing places toilet so families can enjoy their visit for longer and make full use of the new inclusive play area.”

Equipment at the playground will include an area for toddlers, with swings and a small climbing frame and slide, a trampoline built ito the ground and a wheelchair accessible roundabout.

A spokesman added: “The new playground will be much larger, extending out as far as the basketball hoop. The need for more shade was frequently mentioned during our public consultation so we will be planting lots of trees and extra seating. We will also be laying a path to connect the junction of Manor Road/Janes Lane with the play area and improving the drainage of the football pitches.”

The council said the next stage is to enter into discussions with professional playground designers who will produce more detailed plans and visual imagery to give you a better idea of how the new playground will look.