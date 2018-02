The Watermill Inn in Burgess Hill has closed for a refurbishment.

The pub in Leylands Road, which has new owners, is being renovated for a ‘new start’, its owner told the Middy.

He said: “The team are working tirelessly to get it reopened within the next seven days. The pub is being renovated outside and is being decorated inside.”

The pub opened in around 1850 in the Worlds End area.

It was named after the local Valebridge water mill.