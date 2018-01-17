Burgess Hill railway station could be improved

Burgess Hill railway station could be set for an improvement.

District councillor Jonathan Ash-Edwards has revealed that the council is working with Network Rail to ‘explore what might be possible’.

He also met with 60 businesses yesterday (January 16), about plans for the growth of Burgess Hill and Mid Sussex.

Burgess Hill’s town centre redevelopment, new homes, including affordable housing, new business parks creating thousands of jobs and new schools and sports facilities were discussed, he said.

He also revealed that funding had been secured for improvements to the A2300 and sustainable transport measures within Burgess Hill.

Improvements to Wivelsfield railway station was also raised at the meeting by councillor Ash-Edwards.