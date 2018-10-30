Burgess Hill Remembrance Day commemorations– here’s everything you need to know

This year’s remembrance commemorations in Burgess Hill will take place on Sunday, November 11, Burgess Hill Town Council has said.

The parade to the town’s war memorial will commence at 10.25am, from the rear of Cyprus Road Car Park.

After the wreath laying at the war memorial there will be a service of remembrance at St John’s Church.

School children will honour the animal memorial during a special service on Friday, November 9, at 10.50am. Residents and businesses are invited to join both ceremonies at the war memorial.

The town council’s Help Point will be hosting the People’s Wreath for members of the public to donate their poppy to.

The wreath will be placed on the war memorial on Remembrance Sunday (November 11).

If residents would like to donate their poppy, they can leave it at the Help Point in Church Walk, Burgess Hill.

