Burgess Hill Remembrance Day commemorations in pictures

Thousands of people turned out in Burgess Hill on Remembrance Sunday (November 11), to pay tribute to the fallen.

This year, Remembrance Day, also known as Armistice Day, marked the day the First World War ended.

Thousands turned out to pay tribute in Burgess Hill on Remembrance Sunday (November 11). Photo by Eddie Howland

Here are some pictures our photographer Eddie Howland captured on the day.

A parade to the town's war memorial took place at 10.25am, from the rear of Cyprus Road Car Park.

After the wreath laying at the war memorial a service of remembrance took place at St John's Church.

