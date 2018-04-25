Burgess Hill residents reassured that Citizens Advice will not close

The Citizens Advice charity is reassuring residents in Burgess Hill that it is not closing its operation in the town.

The charity currently delivers information and advice services from both a privately owned unit in Church Walk, and also from the Burgess Hill Town Council Help Point.

CA says the shop premises were a temporary arrangement and are now being sold by the owner.

CA will continue to provide the service from the town council Help Point, and the charity is actively seeking another community location from where they can provide an additional outreach service.

CA says there will be no break in service delivery to the public while the shop premises are vacated: people can continue to access the service from the town council Help Point, as well as using Adviceline (0344 477 1171), or the web chat and email services found at www.cassca.org.uk

Julie Martin, chief officer for Central and South Sussex Citizens Advice, said: “We would like to reassure the Burgess Hill community that there are no plans to close our service in the town. We are completely committed to providing face-to-face support and advice for residents, and we have the full support of the local authority to continue to fund the service.

“We will continue to look for ways to develop and modernise service delivery so we can help and support even more people, in a way that fits with the needs of the community.

“Our team in Burgess Hill have helped more than 1,500 people in the last twelve months.

“With Universal Credit being rolled out locally this summer, we know our service will be in greater demand than ever, and we are working very closely with Mid Sussex District Council to ensure we can provide the support needed.”

Residents can continue to seek help from the team at: 97 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, RH15 9BQ: Tues and Thurs, 9.30am-4pm; or at the town council Help Point, 96 Church Walk: Tues and Thurs, 10am-1pm.