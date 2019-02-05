Burgess Hill schools invited to submit name ideas for new arts venue

Burgess Hill Town Council is inviting schools to submit name ideas for a new performance and community venue which is coming to the town.

The £5.5million project, which will see the old Royal British Legion building in Cyprus Road demolished and replaced by the brand new venue, has now reached a point where the town council is looking for a suitable name.

It is important that we find a name which our residents will like and will stand the test of time. Councillor Richard Cherry

A spokesman said: “The project is reaching a point where planning permission will be sought and residents consulted on what is proposed. However even before it is built, a name for the new building is important to enable people to identify and take ownership of what is the most ambitious project ever taken on by the town council.

“As the new centre is being developed for the town’s future, it is of obvious importance that our younger citizens are especially involved in providing a name for it.

“For that reason, a competition has been launched inviting schools in the Burgess Hill catchment area to submit suitable names: ones that would be becoming a project of this importance.

“Schools will be asked to come up with suggestions which are appropriate, eye-catching, attractive, memorable and concise and have a unique quality that Burgess Hill residents can identify with and be proud of.”

Name proposals could take into consideration the history of the town, the form of the building and the activities it will support, the town council said.

“Frivolous suggestions will be discarded,” said a spokesman, adding: “The winning school will receive £200 and a free slot at the venue to arrange an event of their choice eg. prize giving, concert or a banquet.

“Names may also be considered to name rooms within the centre but no prizes will be awarded for this.”

In launching the competition, councillor Richard Cherry, chairman of the naming committee, said that while youth were very important for the success of the project, names coming from the general public, Burgess Hill community groups and clubs would also be considered.

“It is important that we find a name which our residents will like and will stand the test of time,” he added.

Anyone wishing to submit a proposal should email their suggestion with a short motivation to council@burgesshill.gov.uk.

Once a short list has been developed, the general public will be asked which name they think best suits the building, a spokesman said.

The new venue, which is to replace Martlets Hall, is set to include a 230-seater performance space, as well as meeting, exhibition, and rehearsal rooms.

