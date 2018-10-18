Burgess Hill set to see touching Armistice tribute

A touching remembrance tribute to mark the war centenary is coming to Burgess Hill this November.

The Mid Sussex branch of the Royal Sussex Regiment has announced it has been awarded ten silhouettes from the charity There But Not There, funded by the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.

The silhouettes will be part of a service at 11am on November 9 for the children of Burgess Hill and district plus members of the public, at the town’s war memorial.

The service will remember the war dead and also the animals that served and are casualties of war.

The children and members of the public will able to meet the members of the Royal Sussex Regiment and the armed forces community that have served from the Normandy beaches to the current day.

Mr Everest the chairman of the branch said: “Without the support of the armed force covenant fund trust, we would not be able to undertake this project and the children would not have had chance to say thank you to a generation that fought a war 100 years ago and rebuilt our world.”

The Mid Sussex branch of the Royal Sussex Regiment meet at the St. Francis club at Hayward Heath on the second Thursday of each month and is open to all. For more call 01444 258389

The Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust makes awards and grants to projects that support the Armed Forces Community. For more see www.covenantfund.org.uk