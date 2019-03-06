Burgess Hill station car park closure – everything you need to know

The car park at Burgess Hill railway station will be temporarily closed this weekend, the town council has said.

The car park will be closed from 12.01am on Saturday (March 9), to 5am on Monday (March 11), a spokesman for the town council said.

Burgess Hill Station Car Park. Picture: Google Street View

The closure is necessary to allow Network Rail contractors to plane, resurface and reline the car park.

A spokesman said: “The car park at Burgess Hill train station (platform 2 side – southbound towards Brighton) will be temporarily closed this weekend.

“Indigo UK, who manage the car park, are asking rail passengers to ensure that their vehicles are parked in an alternative location during this time.

“Cars that are parked in the affected area after 12.01am on Saturday will be subject to removal and will be relocated to an alternate location within Burgess Hill Station Car Park for safety reasons.”

The car park on the northbound side of the station off Wolstonbury Way will not be affected.

“If you require more information please call the Network Rail helpline on 03457 114141.”

Will the closure affect you? If so, get in touch via middy.news@jpimedia.co.uk

READ MORE: Accident in Lindfield partly blocks road both ways

Back from the brink: Haywards Heath man shares his mental health story