Burgess Hill students treated to fun day after tragic deaths of friends

After a difficult six months which saw the tragic death of two friends, Burgess Hill Academy’s Year 10 students were treated to a fun day.

It was organised by Karen Taylor, of the Maple Drive Community.

She said: “After the tragic loss of Bradley Payne and then Elido Vargas within six months I felt that the Year 10 students deserved something positive to look forward to.

“They had been through so much with losing two of their friends, doing mock exams and their principal Jon Francis was concerned about them all and needed to give them something positive and fun to do before they broke up for summer.

“After a brief meeting with Mr Francis, Kath McIver, head of Year 10, and I decided to put on a barbecue.

“Daniel from Brighton Bouncy Castles helped us hire a 70ft Gladiator Duel assault course and a candy floss machine.

“Sonia Carden and her team from Spoilt For Choice Catering offered to do the barbeque for us free of charge.

“Benfell Wholesale Foods very kindly donated all the burgers and sausages and Tesco donated the rolls, sugar, vegetarian sausages and cans of drink.

“It was great that people wanted to help and support the students with such kind generosity.

“The afternoon was a great success and as such they decided to let Year 10 finish that day for the summer as they were so happy.

“Year 10 has been a very hard year but we hope that they all continue to support each other and make Year 11 a great year.”

