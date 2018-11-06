Burgess Hill Tesco store donates mobile phones

A Burgess Hill supermarket has donated two mobile phones for community transport vehicles.

The Tesco store on Jane Murray Way gifted the new mobile phones to Bluebird Community Partnership to be used in its new electric vehicles, as a way of staying in touch with their central office.

Matt Roberts, CEO at Community Transport Sussex, said: “The phones will be a useful asset for our drivers and passengers, enabling them to keep in touch with our office team.

“The donation from Tesco will support the service provision of our dial-a-ride service which helps get those who have difficulty accessing public transport, out and about.”