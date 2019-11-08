This Burgess Hill woman is collecting festive treats for Lewes animal rescue centre – can you help?

Justine Crookall is asking people to fill a box or bag with items to enjoy over the festive period.

The appeal is now in its seventh year. Last year saw more than 200 boxes donated.

The drop off points this year are Heath Vets in Burgess Hill and Hurstpierpoint, Cootes Vets in Burgess Hill, Ideal Vape in Burgess Hill, The Cinque Ports Club in Uckfield and Rose Gas Ltd in Buxted.

Justine Crookall (right) from Burgess Hill is appealing for festive donations

Raystede Animal Welfare has been caring for animals for more than 60 years.

Every year the centre rescues, re-homes or provides sanctuary for more than 1,500 animals including dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, alpacas, goats, horses and donkeys.

For a copy of the wish list, please email christmasboxappeal@gmail.com or call 07999912147.

People can also find details on Facebook.