Burgess Hill woman takes home FDM everywoman Innovator Award

A Burgess Hill engineer has been chosen for a women’s technology award.

Maureen Biney took home the Innovator Award from the FDM everywoman in Technology Award.

Maureen Biney with her technology award

Maureen create a database solution for storing critical patient information in hospitals in the capital of Ghana which has now been implemented in four different hospitals.

She then joined the American Express Tech Grad Programme, working her way through roles resulting in the data engineering role she now holds.

Maureen uses her time in Ghana and experience as a mother to drive her ambition to inspire future generations of female developers.