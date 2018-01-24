Burgess Hill Youth having a Ball

Burgess Hill Youth took 20 young carers to see Cinderella on Sunday (January 21), performed at Martlets Hall by Burgess Hill Theatre Club.

The tickets were kindly purchased by Burgess Hill District Lions Club and Burgess Hill Rotary Club.

It was a very entertaining afternoon topped off by a picture with the main characters.

TV and radio presenter Zoe Ball was also there watching the event and was happy to pose for a picture.

A spokesman for Burgess Hill Youth said: “We would like to thank all those involved in making this a magical afternoon.

“For details on future events, including our next fun afternoon on Tuesday, February 13, please contact Jennifer at the town council by email: jennifer@burgesshill.gov.uk.

“We would also like to thank Radmalls Funeral Services for kindly providing chocolates for all three Christmas activities for the young carers.”