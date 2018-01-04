Burgess Hill Youth Young Carers enjoy tea party at nursing home

Burgess Hill Youth Young Carers enjoyed a Christmas themed tea party at Abbeyfield Nursing Home on December 22.

They were greeted at the home and enjoyed Frozen themed craft activities with the residents popping in.

The event follows recent television themed programmes promoting intergenerational activities.

The young carers were welcomed into the large dining area where they were introduced to Frozen characters, who were staff dressed up for the occasion.

A spokesman said: “A trip out to Santa’s Grotto in the beautiful snow filled garden (courtesy of the homes premises team) to visit the elves to receive beautiful homemade gifts for each child was a pure pleasure to see.

“They all came back in for a homemade tea party with the residents of the home present.

“The afternoon was completed with some Christmas themed reading including Twas the Night Before Christmas.

“This was a magical afternoon for the young carers of Burgess Hill and big thanks to Abbeyfield Residential Home, particularly Heather Rogers, for the hard work gone into making this a most memorable experience for us all.”

Burgess Hill Youth holds a programme of activities supported by Burgess Hill Town Council.

To find out more about the programme please contact Jennifer via jennifer@burgesshill.gov.uk