Burst pipe affects Mid Sussex water supplies

Water supplies in a number of homes across Mid Sussex have been affected by a burst pipe this morning, according to South East Water.

In a tweet, South East Water said: “A burst on a strategic pipeline near Barcombe is affecting water supplies to parts of Ditchling, Keymer, Hassocks, Burgess Hill and surrounding areas this morning.

“We’re redirecting water around our network to restore supplies.”

In a second tweet, South East Water said: “Following the burst in Barcombe we’ve changed how water flows through our pipes in Ditchling, Keymer, Hassocks and Burgess Hill.

“As pipes fill, supplies in these areas should return. We’re still working to restore supplies to Barcombe.”

Residents in South Chailey, Lewes, may also be experiencing no water or low pressure, according to South East Water website.

On the water company’s incident map, the interruption started at 3.26am and is estimated to be completed at 9am on Thursday (May 24).

South East Water apologised for ‘any inconvenience caused’ and said they were doing all they could to fix the issue.