Burst water main closes road in Haywards Heath

A burst water main has closed a Haywards Heath road.

New England Road has been closed off both ways while an emergency repair takes place, South East Water said.

New England Road in Haywards Heath has been closed off both ways due to a burst water main

Charles Healey, South East Water’s regional network manager, said: “We are currently dealing with a burst main in New England Road, Haywards Heath.

“To keep the public and our workforce safe while we carry out this emergency repair, we have had to close the road.

“We are working as quickly as possible to complete the work and will reopen the road as soon as we can.

“We know how disruptive leaks can be and unfortunately they do happen on our network, which has 9,000 miles of underground pipeline transporting 517 million litres of water a day.

“There are also six million joints which have to withstand high pressure 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Inevitably sometimes these pipes and connections fail, but we work around the clock to repair them as quickly as possible.

“We continuously monitor our network, and between 2015 and 2020 we are investing more than £424 million to maintain and improve our infrastructure to ensure fresh tap water continues to flow to our 2.2 million customers.”

READ MORE: Stolen car collides with bollards at Hassocks railway station

Here are the major Mid Sussex projects expected to see progress in 2019