Bury 1 Crawley Town 1: Ollie Palmer's late equaliser earns Reds away draw

Crawley Town came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw away to third-placed Bury.



This followed their first victory on the road since head coach Gabriele Cioffi took charge last week at Swindon Town.

During an evenly matched battle, Reds went behind in the 85th minute through a goal by Nicky Maynard.

But Crawley showed character in soon grabbing an equaliser, put away in the 88th minute by Ollie Palmer through the legs of the 'keeper for his 13th goal of the season.

The first half was even with Reds looking comfortable away to the third-placed team.

Glenn Morris made a fine save, getting down low to gather a shot from Bury's, former Crawley favourite Nicky Adams.

Panutche Camara laid on a good chance to Filipe Morais whose effort on goal was blocked in a packed penalty area.

Luke Gambin blasted a shot from a difficult angle straight at Bury goalkeeper Joe Murphy.

Palmer was denied from a decent position by Murphy as Reds attacked a few minutes before half-time.

Bury pressurised as the second half progressed as Jay O'Shea, Nicky Maynard and Callum McFadzean all had chances to score.

Morris made a superb saved to keep his side in the game against the late onslaught and did well to stop Maynard before Adams smashed the ball over the bar.

Bury took the lead in the 85th minute when a ball into the area was volleyed into the net by Maynard.

Reds responded with an effort by Camara from the edge of the area which the home 'keeper saved.

But Crawley did find the net with just two minutes to go when Palmer got on the end of a through-ball by Ashley Nathaniel-George and scored from a narrow angle to reward the 96 travelling fans with a valuable away point.

