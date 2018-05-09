Business booms at biennial event to celebrate 100 years of women

The Mid Sussex business community came together at the eighth Burgess Hill Means Business exhibition where the role of women was celebrated.

This year, exhibitors ranged from national organisations like Barclays Bank and Travail Employment Group to more local concerns such as the Preview and St Peter & St James Hospice.

Of particular note was a Women in Business seminar, arranged by BHBPA directors to mark the centenary of the Women’s Vote.

Managing director of Bio-Productions, Angela Gill, shared her experiences of mentoring and developing her team following a successful management buy-out. She explained that the reward was something she couldn’t put a price on.

Executive director of Gatwick Diamond Initiative, Rosemary French OBE, finished the seminar by talking about successful collaborations between business associations.

First aid demonstrations were also on offer and proved to be of great interest.

Chairman of BHBPA, Susan Fleet said: “We were thrilled with the turnout for this year’s Burgess Hill Means Business.

“It was a special privilege to recognise women in business at this year’s event, and Rosemary and Angela offered insightful, informative and, above all, interesting talks that really provided food for thought.”

Peter Liddell, co-ordinator of BHBPA, added: “Yet again we’re grateful to all those who turned out to support our business community – it was a fantastic exhibition. As the dust settles, we’re looking forward to next year’s BHBiz Awards, with nominations to open later this year.”