Business park celebrates 100 years of women

Women are being put under the spotlight by the The Burgess Hill Business Parks Association (BHBPA) next month at its Burgess Hill Means Business exhibition.

To mark the centenary of the women’s vote, the exhibit will feature female guest speakers after an opening talk by leader of West Sussex County Council, Louise Goldsmith. Anya Ledwith, founder of Eshcon, will also speak alongside Angela Gill, MD of Bio-Productions, and Rosemary French OBE from Gatwick Diamond Initiative.

Newly-appointed BHBPA chairman Susan Fleet will also introduce the event, after taking over from Paul Shearing in the position.

Now in its eighth year, Burgess Hill Means Business is a showcase where member organisations come together to network and promote their services, products and projects.

Originally created to highlight the extent of commercial activity in Burgess Hill and its surrounding area. This year, the schedule will include a question and answers for business folks to wave any concerns they may have.

Garry Wall, leader of Mid Sussex District Council, will attend alongside some major local employers – such as HPC – and a plethora of SMEs and hotels like Ockenden Manor.

Peter Liddell, co-ordinator of the BHBPA said: “We’re stepping up our game this year with a live broadcast by Connections Radio and plenty of exciting stands, showcases and talks.”

Burgess Hill Means Business has always been about celebrating the diversity and vibrancy of our local business community. As with previous years, there will be plenty of opportunity to see the breadth and depth of expertises that we have on our doorstep but this year, we’re delighted to offer a chance to recognise the contributions made particularly by women in business.”

The Burgess Hill Means Business exhibit takes place at The King’s Centre, Burgess Hill on May 4 between 11am and 3pm. Entrance is free on presentation of a business card.