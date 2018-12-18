‘A waste of money’ - £2m work to ‘transform’ Crawley town centre comes under fire

Work is due to start on the next phase of work to ‘transform’ Crawley town centre.

The revamp of Queensway, The Pavement and Kingsgate will begin on January 14.

How the changes to Queensway will look

Blakedown Landscapes Ltd has been appointed to lay high quality paving, create space for a market, make larger disabled parking bays and new planting along the northern edge of Memorial Gardens.

Work is expected to be completed in Autumn 2019.

The £2.2m scheme is part of the Crawley Growth Programme, funded by Crawley Borough Council, West Sussex County Council, and the Local Growth Fund through the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership.

It is hoped the improvements will encourage neighbouring landowners and businesses to invest more in the area, acting as a catalyst for wider regeneration that has already started in Queens Square.

Councillor Peter Smith, Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “I’m looking forward to seeing work on Queensway start on site in the new-year. This is another very important step in furthering the regeneration of the town centre and it will transform the area.”

However, people on our Facebook page thought the money could be better spent.

Lisa Marie Bailey asked: “Well, what about Crawley train station? Never mind the town!”

Brett Hayden said: “I should spend the money on the houses for homeless, not keep doing the town up and wasting the money.”

Andy Clark added: “Unbelievable, another two million on paving in the town centre.

“Has our councillors seen the filthy state of the paving in Queens Square, covered in chewing gum and God knows what else?

Our estates are crumbling with verges destroyed as people have to park on them.”

But Paul Edwards commented: “[It] certainly needs it.”

See also:

Here’s when £2m work to ‘transform’ Crawley town centre will start

Thieves who stole Crawley life-saving equipment ‘put lives at risk’

Eco-friendly energy plant will power new Crawley homes