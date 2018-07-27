Bolney business teams up with school to launch ‘exciting venture’

A Bolney business has teamed up with Warden Park Secondary Academy in Cuckfield to launch a ‘Building Young Futures’ education support programme.

Fairfax Properties, land acquisition and development experts, is the first ever sponsor of Warden Park Secondary Academy’s Summer Holiday Forest School Week.

Jon Ball and Peter Chisholm.''Picture: Fairfax Properties

Managing director Jon Ball will be working alongside education consultant Peter Chisholm MBE for the ‘exciting venture’.

Mr Ball said: “I am delighted to establish a working relationship with Peter, who guided me to success over three decades ago as a mentor whilst I was a student at Warden Park School.”

The scheme has been developed over the last eight months with help from the City of London Lord Mayor’s Charity, Onside Youth Zones, Dallaglio RugbyWorks and a school in Kent.

It is hoped that support for blended learning opportunities will be the focus of ‘Building Young Futures’ as it evolves.

MP Soames ‘extremely concerned’ about closure of Burgess Hill disabilty centre

Council appeals for register of home-schooled children

CCTV released after cameras worth £4,700 stolen from Burgess Hill shop