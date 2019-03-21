Brighton business that originated in Burgess Hill bought by Hotelbeds

A Brighton business that originated in Burgess Hill has been acquired by the world’s leading bedbank – Hotelbeds.

HolidayTaxis Group, which operates as HolidayTaxis, is a leading provider of high quality, cost-effective airport transfers and wider mobility solutions, operating more than 21,000 routes, spanning 150 countries.

The HolidayTaxis executive team in Brighton

The business has been acquired by Hotelbeds, based in Palma, Majorca.

Founded in 2002, the business started with a team of just four people in Burgess Hill town centre.

It grew rapidly, winning contracts with major travel partners, including easyJet and British Airways Holidays.

Ian Coyle, CEO, said: “We are enormously proud of what the HolidayTaxis business has achieved over the last 17 years, and are very excited to be joining Hotelbeds and growing our business even further.”

The business, which relocated to Brighton in 2011, now has more than 150 employees, supported by a 24/7 multilingual customer services team.

HolidayTaxis offers airport to city and resort transfers in more than 21,000 destinations in more than 150 countries around the world.

For more information, visit www.holidaytaxis.com.

READ MORE: Haywards Heath apprenticeship event is ‘great success’

Haywards Heath primary school awarded for green efforts