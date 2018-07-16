Burgess Hill cleaning company goes for green

A Burgess Hill cleaning company has been recognised for its commitment to the environment.

Bio-Productions at Victoria Industrial Estate, in Victoria Road, was awarded a certificate of achievement from The Green Organisation.

The company planted seven trees in June. They contribute to the 114 trees it has planted as part of the Green Earth Appeal and United Nations Billion Tree Campaign.

It is the second time the company has been recognised by The Green Organisation. It previously won three Green Apple awards.

Angela Gill, managing director for Bio-Productions, said: “Our company’s long-term dedication to the environment will continue for the foreseeable future.

“We look forward to planting many more trees.”

The Green Organisation is an independent, international, non-profit environment group dedicated to recognising and rewarding environmental best practice around the world.

Rotary club gives £4,000 to Haywards Heath centre

Mid Sussex brewery scoops four medals

Large rise in Mid Sussex leisure centre users