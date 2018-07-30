Burgess Hill IT business is on the move

A Burgess Hill IT business which continues to go from strength to strength is on the move.

Extech, one of the south’s leading IT services and digital transformation companies, is moving to Greenacre Court in Burgess Hill.

Andrew Hookway, managing director for Extech

Andrew Hookway, managing director, said: “After over five years of successfully growing Extech, including the integration of two acquisitions into the business, the time has come to find a new home to accommodate our future expansion plans and further acquisitions.

“The team are excited by the move and being an integral part of the next phase of Extech’s journey.

“We are also looking forward to forging links with businesses in Burgess Hill and the surrounding areas

“Extech, as an international company, will also continue to operate a key part of its operations in Tunis, which offers a pool of highly educated specialists due to the countries ambitious approach to further education.

“Together with the UK office, this enables Extech to have a unique blend of experience in its engineering team which benefits its clients with a truly professional service.”

Extech is always looking to grow its team. People who are interested in a career at Extech can email careers@extech.co.uk

Fire crews called to Hassocks flat

Sussex set for week of showers and sunny spells

Application for homes in Burgess Hill sparks wildlife concerns