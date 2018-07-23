Burgess Hill Library ‘open as usual’

Burgess Hill Library is open as usual and is looking forward to welcoming families for this year’s Summer Reading Challenge, which runs until September 15.

Despite the recent closure of the adjacent Martlets Hall, the library is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm on weekdays and from 10am to 4pm on Saturdays.

As part of the town centre redevelopment, the library will be relocating towards the end of this year but is not expected to move before December.

Its current building will remain open until then.

This year’s Summer Reading Challenge is Mischief Makers, celebrating the 80th anniversary of the comic, Beano.

Children can register for free and are asked to read any six books they chose.

Those who complete the challenge will be awarded a medal and a certificate.

