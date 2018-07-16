Burgess Hill pool set to reopen after £600,000 facelift

The leisure pool at The Triangle in Burgess Hill is set to re-open on Monday (July 23).

The pool at the leisure centre in Triangle Way, Burgess Hill, has undergone a £600.000 facelift. It has been closed since the beginning of June.

The improvements – which include renovation of the pool’s flumes, tower and slides – were jointly funded by Mid Sussex District Council and Places for People Leisure.

New features include tip and spill buckets, water channels and a new slide.

The works followed on from refurbishment of the gym, new studio and Costa cafe and member change areas, as well as the introduction of a new climbing facility.

Tom Carter, general manager, said: “We are delighted to announce the re-opening of the leisure pool at The Triangle and we are confident that our customers will enjoy the improved swimming experience at the centre.”

The pool is set to reopen at 4pm on Monday.

