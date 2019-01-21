Burgess Hill retailer to close

A Burgess Hill retailer which has served residents in the town for decades is to close.

Clarks in Church Walk is to close next month, a spokesman for the store confirmed.

Church Walk in Burgess Hill. Picture: Google Street View

They added: “Clarks continually reviews all its stores to ensure that they are the right size and located in the right areas in order to provide the best possible offering and environment on the high street to its customers.

“The lease on our store in Burgess Hill is not being renewed and the store will be closing.

“We have a strong duty of care to our employees and are doing everything we can to minimise the impact on colleagues in Burgess Hill.

“All team members are being consulted with and we are exploring all avenues to find them suitable alternatives.”

The Middy has requested more details.

