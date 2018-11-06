Burgess Hill supermarket hints at opening date

A supermarket is looking to open its brand new store in Burgess Hill next summer.

A spokesman for Lidl told the Middy this week: “We are set to start construction on site in the next few weeks, with a view to opening next summer.

“We’ll be in touch again closer to opening with an exact date and full details.”

Justin Thomas, residential director for NewRiver, which is leading the town centre regeneration project, said the construction was a ‘major milestone’.

He said: “Over the past few months works have been taking place on the Leylands Road site, in advance of construction works beginning on the new Lidl store.

“We anticipate the site to be formally handed over within the coming weeks, marking a major milestone in our programme of works.

“We look forward to sharing further updates with the local community in due course.”

