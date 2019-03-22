Calls for ‘simple solution’ to traffic chaos at Burgess Hill McDonald’s

Thirty minutes free parking at the car park next to McDonald’s in Burgess Hill would make a ‘significant difference’ to the traffic problems at the roundabout, Burgess Hill Liberal Democrats say.

The political party is calling for Mid Sussex District Council to offer the free parking as an immediate solution to the congestion problems on the roundabout at Queen Elizabeth Avenue.

Robert Eggleston, Mid Sussex PPC, outside McDonald's in Burgess Hill

Robert Eggleston, Mid Sussex Lib Dem prospective parliamentary candidate (PPC), said: “We are proposing that the 16 parking spaces allow for 30 minutes free parking for customers, along with new road markings, to make an immediate and significant difference to this traffic problem by encouraging customers not to block the roads to queue for the drive-thru.”

In addition, Mr Eggleston said the party was calling on McDonald’s to advertise its online ordering app MyMcDonald’s more.

“This app allows customers to order their food right from the car park, rather than causing traffic and safety issues, and collect swiftly instore,” he said.

“This is a simple solution that can be introduced almost immediately.”

Councillor Gary Marsh, Conservative spokesman for service delivery, said: “Conservative councillors have repeatedly raised the need for McDonald’s to take action to improve the operation of their site to reduce impacts on the local roads.

“As a result of their work, there will be a meeting between councils and the McDonald’s franchisee in April to agree a way forward.

“The suggestion of free parking would not resolve the problem, especially given that parking is already free in evenings and on Sundays, which are some of the busiest times.

“It would be entirely wrong for taxpayers to subsidise the operation of a large multinational corporation instead of them ensuring their operations don’t negatively impact the local area.”

West Sussex County Council and McDonald’s have been contacted for a response.

