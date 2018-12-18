Christmas opening times for Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Morrisons, Waitrose, Asda, Lidl, Aldi and Co-op

Here are the opening times for supermarkets around Christmas time. Please note express store open times may vary.

A wealth of UK retailers have already rolled out huge discounts in stores and online, presenting shoppers with some welcome bargain deals ahead of Christmas. Find out some of the best deals here.

Asda is open midnight - 7pm Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day, and open 9am-6pm Boxing Day Midlands Buy a Photo

Waitrose is open 7.30am-6pm Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day Hilsea Portsmouth Freelance Buy a Photo

Lidl is open 8am-6pm Christmas Eve, and closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day Hilsea Portsmouth Buy a Photo

Morrisons is open 5am-6pm Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day, and open 9am-6pm Boxing Day atex.scriptmanager jpress Buy a Photo

