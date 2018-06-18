Co-op in Haywards Heath to close

Co-op in Haywards Heath is closing this October, a spokesman for the store has confirmed.

The convenience store in South Road also offers Post Office services.

A spokesman for Southern Co-op told the Middy: “In a rapidly evolving market, unfortunately, from time to time, certain stores cease to be commercially sustainable for us.

“The decision to exit a site is never taken lightly and we always fully consider all options available to us.”

A Post Office spokesman added: “We’re committed to continuing to provide convenient access to Post Office services in Haywards Heath and we are looking at our options to ensure this.

“We’ll keep our customers and the community updated as our plans progress.”