Date set for closure of Burgess Hill retailer

A date has been set for the closure of a Burgess Hill retailer.

On Monday (January 21), we announced that Clarks in Church Walk was shutting its doors.

A spokesman for the retailer confirmed it would not be renewing its lease at the premises. They said all seven staff members ‘were being consulted with’.

The retailer has served residents in the town for decades. Residents responded to the announcement, describing it as 'sad news'.

Today, the Middy can reveal the set date for the closure is Saturday, February 9.

A spokesman for the retailer said: “The last day of trading at the Clarks store in Burgess Hill is set for the February 9.”

