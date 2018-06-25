Entries now open for the prestigious Business Matters Awards 2018

One of the most popular business awards events in the region has been launched for 2018.

The Business Matters Awards event will be held on Friday October 19 with a black tie awards dinner at the Copthorne Hotel Effingham Park.

The awards cover the areas which fall within the circulation patches of the West Sussex County Times, Mid Sussex Times and Crawley Observer.

Blaise Tapp, commercial editor for the Mid Sussex Times, Crawley Observer and West Sussex County Times, said: “Business Matters Awards are the friendliest and most accessible awards of their kind in the South.

“Whenever I speak to past winners they tell me that the award has had a hugely significant impact on their business, which is a great source of pride to all of us involved in Business Matters.

“Studies show that entering awards are a great way of evaluating a business’s success. even if they are unsuccessful. We are looking for entries from those who can prove business achievement and excellence in their field. Whether in growth, innovation, contribution to the community or pioneering new markets we want to hear from you. There may be a high achiever or team of excellence within the​​ company – why not put them forward for an extra special award?”

Last year’s awards were a huge success and attracted some fantastic entries from right across the region.

The categories are wide and varied meaning that every local businesses and individual will be eligible to enter at least one.

The winners will be featured in a post-award special report in all of the relevant titles, making these awards the most publicised of their kind in the region.

The categories are: Overall Business of the Year; Hospitality, Tourism and Leisure; Outstanding Contribution to the Community; Employee/Team of the Year; Training & Education; Place to Eat; Start-Up; Small Business(up to 10 ); Medium Business(10 to 50); Large Business(50+); Retailer; Manufacturing & Production; Going Green; Innovation; Business Personality; Customer Service; Lifetime Achievement snd Readers Choice.

Every category, with the exception of readers’ choice, is decided by our expert panel of judges and the readers’ choice awards, which are, of course, voted for by you.

This year’s ceremony will be presented by broadcasting legend Fred Dineage, the regional newscaster and television host who has been on our screens for well over half a century. The winners will then be automatically entered in the 2019 Southern Business Awards which take in businesses and individuals across the region from Portsmouth to Hastings.

Read more at: www.wscountytimes.co.uk/businessmattersawards/enter

Entries open now with the closing date of Monday August 27.

Contact Liz Parker bm.awards@jpress.co.uk or for sponsorship details contact Lesley Langridge lesley.langridge@jpress.co.uk

WHY SPONSOR?

JP South Events has a track record of organising first class events across the region.

Here in West Sussex, the locally-based events team organiser steallar events across the county, including community awards, education awards and Business Matters’ sister event in Chichester, the Observer and Gazette Business Awards.

The centre piece event every year in the Southern Business Awards, which are held each autumn in Brighton.

These events are made possible by the very generous sponsorship from businesses and individuals.

The sponsors not only get to have the name and logo of their business associated with one of the best known award brands in the South, but they also receive tickets for the black tie event and will be welcomed on stage to present their award.

This year one of the sponsors is Swan Walk shopping centre in Horsham. In the coming weeks, you will be able to read more about Swan Walk and their reasons for getting involved in the awards.

JP South Events’ Liz Parker, who is organising Business Matters, said: “Without the support of the sponsors, we would not be able to host these awards.

“We are very grateful for the support we receive from businesses such as Swan Walk.”

Contact Liz Parker bm.awards@jpress.co.uk. For sponsorship details contact Lesley Langridge lesley.langridge@jpress.co.uk