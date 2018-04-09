Estate agents sponsors project to help bees and butterflies in Haywards Heath

Leaders Limited Estate Agents in Haywards Heath has sponsored a project to help the bees and butterflies around the town.

The ongoing project by Haywards Heath In Bloom is to try and restore the balance of bees and butterfiles and to keep wildlife in shape for years to come.

Chairman of the committee, councillor Sandy Ellis, said: “English bees are vanishing faster than anywhere else in Europe according to studies in recent years and our butterflies and other insects are also in decline due to habitat loss and climate change.

“With the support of Leaders Limited, the hard working grounds staff at Haywards Heath Town Council, the dedicated Haywards Heath In Bloom committee and our fantastic community of avid gardeners here, we are doing all we can to restore the balance in and around our town.

“We will be handing out wildflower seeds to our budding young gardeners at the Haywards Heath Town Council Spring Festival which takes place on Muster Green on Sunday, April 22. So join the fun and get those green fingers working.

“The seeds are supplied by FlowerScapes, who specialise in bee and butterfly seed mixes that will enhance any garden or small green space and keep our wildlife and environment in good shape for years to come.”

A spokesman for the council added: “The Haywards Heath In Bloom committee is delighted that Leaders Limited Estate Agents have sponsored their ongoing project to help the bees and butterflies.”