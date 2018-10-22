First phase of Haywards Heath business hub plans granted

Planning permission for the first phase of a 400,000 sq ft business hub in Haywards Heath has been granted.

The Commercial Park Group has secured permission to redevelop 21-23 Perrymount Road to provide 65,000 sq ft of the new offices.

It represents phase one of The Commercial Park Group’s wider ambitions to create a new 400,000 sq ft business hub called Haywards Park, through the regeneration of multiple buildings along the western edge of Perrymount Road.

John Baker, of The Commercial Park Group, said: “Boasting excellent transport links, a large, educated workforce, a range of local amenities and a unique countryside setting, Haywards Heath has a great deal to offer major companies.

“Haywards Park also gives workers the chance to enjoy a more flexible, relaxed lifestyle, which we think can be the key to productivity and happiness at home and at work.

“Haywards Park will significantly raise the quality of the office accommodation in the area, for the first time providing the kind of green, technologically advanced workplaces that progressive companies are looking for to inspire their employees.”

Haywards Park is one of three new modern business hubs being developed by The Commercial Park Group across the South East.

In addition to Haywards Park, Gatwick Park and Bromley Park are progressing in Crawley and Bromley respectively.

Planning applications have already been granted for the first two phases of Gatwick Park, a 500,000 sq ft business hub minutes from Gatwick Airport.

Upon completion, The Commercial Park Group’s portfolio of business hubs will create circa two million sq ft of high quality office space, with a total end value of £2billion, a spokesman said.

The Commercial Park Group’s portfolio has been master planned by Urban Infill Architects, led by Ian Dollamore.

Ian said: “Across our portfolio, we’re focussed on designing schemes that prioritise employee wellbeing.

“Part of that is simply about location: targeting strong regional markets like Haywards Heath. Another key element is optimising our hubs so that they can accommodate a whole range of amenities, like gyms and restaurants, that improve the experience of coming to work.

“The final important aspect we’re focussed on across the portfolio is taking green office design to the next level to provide healthy, natural environments that make people feel welcome, relaxed and ready to tackle the day. All of this is integral to our thinking in designing Haywards Park.”

Further planning applications for Haywards Park will follow in due course.

