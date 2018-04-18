Hassocks bank branch to close

Lloyds Bank in Hassocks is to close this September, a spokesman for the branch has confirmed.

It is among a number of branches which are set to close across the country.

A spokesman said: “We have made the difficult decision to close the Lloyds Bank, Hassocks branch in September 2018, due to the changing ways customers choose to bank with us, which has resulted in the branch being used less often.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause, customers can continue to access their banking locally by visiting the nearby Post Office, which is a short distance from the branch.

“The nearest alternative branch is Burgess Hill.”

The branch in Keymer Road also said that 75 per cent of its customers ‘already use other branches and other ways to bank such as online and telephone banking’.

Lloyds Bank told our sister paper the i that 1,230 jobs will be cut across its branch network and some central functions as part of the move.

The closures will be in its Lloyds and Halifax businesses and will take effect between July and October of this year, a spokesman said.

The move comes after it closed 54 Lloyds branches, 24 Bank of Scotland branches and 22 Halifax branches in 2017.

A spokesman told the i newspaper that the group insists the overall job losses will be 305 as it is creating 925 roles elsewhere in the business.

The company has also said it is investing £3 billion in technology and staff training as part of a three year plan to transform the business.

It is also to open an additional seven mobile branches to offset branch closures and hopes to redeploy staff to the new roles, along with voluntary redundancies and it will only use compulsory redundancies as a ‘last resort’.

