Hassocks coffee shop manager recognised for charity work

A coffee shop manager in Hassocks has been recognised for her charity work.

Karin Reinger, who works at South Downs Nurseries in Brighton Road, was nominated to More Radio’s Random Acts of Kindness contest by her colleagues in recognition of her charity work and kindness towards others.

Representatives from the radio team surprised Karin at work with flowers and chocolates, whilst colleagues and customers applauded.

Karin’s most recent project is the highly successful Old Bag Campaign, which ran at the garden centre throughout July.

Dozens of second hand bags were filled with toiletries and were donated to charity Off The Fence, to be handed out to the homeless women of Brighton and Hove.

Her next project will involve asking her customers to donate woolly hats in preparation for the coming winter months, in support of the charity’s Project Antifreeze, which helps the homeless and vulnerable stay warm during cold weather.

