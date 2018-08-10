Hassocks pub recognised for having one of the best beer gardens

A Hassocks pub has been recognised for having one of the best beer gardens.

The Friar’s Oak in London Road was crowned as the regional winner of The Marvellous Vintage Inns Garden Competition for the south east.

The Friar's Oak pub in Hassocks. Picture: spottydog communications

The contest, which began in April, aimed to find the best spots in which the British public could enjoy their favourite drink in the sun.

Hannah Waddington, landlord at the Friar’s Oak, said: “We are proud of the garden here at the Friar’s Oak and take pride in maintaining it to ensure it is welcoming and enjoyable for all our guests.

“We like to think it is the perfect place for people to stop for a refreshing drink after a hard day’s work or a long walk in the countryside.”

‘Perfectly manicured displays’, ‘ample seating space’ and ‘beautifully kept lawns’ won over judges at the contest and in honour of its achievement, the pub secured a Fever-Tree garden kit.

The pub's outside area. Picture: spottydog communications

Located right by Hassocks Golf Club, The Friar’s Oak offers a welcoming area for those looking to enjoy a quiet drink, whether they’ve just come off the course or had a busy day exploring the surrounding countryside.

Graham Bird, national operations director at Ground Control and a member of the judging panel, said: “The Friar’s Oak is an outstanding example of what we consider to be the ideal beer garden.

“It is a welcoming space which is full of pristine greenery and seating – offering an outdoor area that delights both locals and visitors to the area alike.”

Vintage Inns operate almost 200 country pubs and restaurants across the UK.

The Friar’s Oak is open from 11am to 10.30pm Sunday to Thursday and 11am to 11pm Friday to Saturday.

National identity cards ‘would allow us greater freedom’ says Mid Sussex MP

Police called to fly-tipping scene in Haywards Heath

Families invited to Bentswood Fun Day in Haywards Heath