Haywards Heath pub relaunches after ‘amazing refurbishment’

The Fox and Hounds pub in Haywards Heath relaunched to the public on Saturday after undergoing an ‘amazing refurbishment’.

Town mayor councillor James Knight was invited to the pub’s grand opening in Fox Hill and had the pleasure of pulling the first pint.

Town mayor councillor James Knight officially opening the pub

He said: “I was delighted to be invited to officially open the pub. And I thank all the staff who got it ready for the big opening. And I wish them all the success.”

Members of the public came along to the grand opening.

Assistant manager Mark Ellis, said: “I used to be the assistant manager here seven years ago and after leaving went on to run other Ember Inns in Bristol and Portsmouth but always wanted to come back to the Fox as I love it and Haywards Heath is where I am from.

“I am so happy to be back here, even more so now because of the amazing refurbishment.

“I would like to thank my team for all their hard work over the past few weeks and for all the guests that made our opening night truly amazing.

“I am looking forward to making the Fox and Hounds a true local to be proud of.”